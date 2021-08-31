Curis Functional Health Acquires Rejuvenate in Lee’s Summit, MO
Dallas-based Curis Functional Health acquires wellness leader, Rejuvenate to expand Chiropractic, Counseling, and Nutritional services.LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curis Functional Health has acquired Rejuvenate, based in Lee’s Summit, MO. Rejuvenate has been focused on providing mental health, chiropractic, and nutritional care to patients in the Kansas City, MO area. This is the second Curis location in the KC metroplex. The first Curis location is in Independence, MO (formerly Rickman Chiropractic). Rejuvenate was started by Dr. Scott Symes, Dr. Joe Symes, Dr. Adam Fellows, Dr. Tiffany Fellows, and Ms. Natashia Symes.
“Curis offers a mind-body approach to ultimate wellness and as a former elite athlete I have grown with the same mindset that for individuals to reach their best self, a healthy balance between body and mind need to be present,” said Dr. Joe Symes. Symes continued with, “I believe at Curis I will be part of a team with the common goal to better every individual that comes through our doors, mentally, emotionally, and physically.”
This is the first Curis acquisition of a location that provides the three-core service offerings of their model. Curis plans to expand more throughout the Kansas City area and around the state of Missouri with future locations in the coming months.
About Curis
Founded in 2018 in Dallas, TX, Curis is vested in optimizing the wellbeing of our patients. We take a holistic, client-centered, results-driven approach to addressing the underlying causes of health issues. Our wellness centers treat physical, mental, and emotional stress using chiropractic, mental health, functional nutrition, and other complementary methods. To learn more, visit www.gocuris.com.
