Wampus Cat Music Festival Eyes North Carolina
Everclear Set to Perform at Gross Farms Near SanfordRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie on Air (Clayton, DE) and Gross Farms (Broadway, NC) have announced a partnership to present Wampus Cat Music Fest May 13,14, 15 on nearly 200 acres of festival grounds at the farm just outside Sanford, NC
Approximately 90 acts from all over the country shall be presented including national acts on 2 main stages. One main stage will feature country acts and one main stage will feature rock acts. This is a multi-genre show including an independent stage. Limited reserved on site parking is available in conjunction with shuttle options. Limited overnight camping options are also available.
The festival will also feature food trucks, craft beer and more. Vendors of many varieties along with immersive experiences and in-house events beyond the music will be included.
Indie on Air recently presented Carolina Indie Fest in Sanford this past September. At Indie Fest 45 multi-genre acts were included. CEO Jeff Popka stated, "Indie on Air is setting it's footprint right in the booming outlying counties near The Triangle. Sanford has clearly identified itself as an arts and music loving community. We are happy and excited to expand our events and present Wampus Cat Music Fest this coming May. Gross Farms is the perfect location to feature what will become a huge economic boost event for the entire region."
Popka continued, "Quality of life is an important factor when attracting new residents and home buyers to the area. Our festival will help enhance efforts to do just that. The beautiful, spacious grounds allows for plenty of attendee space so folks can roam and enjoy the experience safely."
Notable performers already include:
JR Richards (founding frontman Dishwalla), The Swon Brothers, Everclear, Thompson Square, Stephanie Quayle, Rags and Riches, Cliff Wheeler Band and Adam Warner, Josh Daniel Band, Many more acts will be announced soon. Visit the Wampus Cat Music Fest for more details.
Discounted" Early Bird" tickets and limited multi-day VIP packages are available at the Wampus Cat Music Fest website now. Limited sponsorships and vendor space are also available. This is a rain or shine, all ages event.
Jeff Popka
Indie on Air Records, LLC
+ +1 812-202-3899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter