Indie on Air Adds Four New Divisions and Hires Chief Business Development Strategist Sean WrayLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie On Air Announces New Developments and Additions to Company
Indie On Air, formerly IOA Records, has reorganized its corporate structure and added to its executive team in order to further promote music festivals and increase the reach of many of the different regional artists it represents.
Indie On Air originally started as an internet radio show, then developed into a events company, and later added a record label. They now plan and host five branded independent music events around the country; help independent and small-label artists find distribution as well as offering a plethora of business services.
"We needed to diversify our offerings," said Jeff "Classic" Popka, CEO of Indie On Air. "We've grown as technology and tastes have grown, but we still strongly believe in the spirit of independent music. The internet may have democratized music production and promotion, but musicians still need help with metrics, reach and promotions, and the fans want to find new music. So we've adapted and expanded to help both groups find each other."
The new additions include new branded events, global distribution, multimedia projects, and a new member of our executive team.
Events
Indie On Air has begun organizing and promoting indie music festivals and smaller events, including:
Indie Fest, the flagship festival which started in 2011 and coincides with the SXSW Festival in Austin.
Carolina Indie Fest in Sanford, North Carolina, September 18-19 2021;
Indie Fest in Port Huron, Michigan, August 14-16 2021;
Delaware Indie Fest (in development) 2021; and
Colorado Indie Fest/Growlers Session (in development) for summer 2022
Other non-festival events include:
The Growlers Sessions: An interactive multimedia event that pairs indie music with craft breweries resulting in a 20-minute episode for every broadcast.
The Barrel Sessions: Another venue based event that partners bands with breweries, vineyards and wineries, and distilleries.
One Night Stands: Traditional shows at bars, nightclubs, music venues, or other locations.
Abolitionist Concert Series: This will be a nationwide recurring event to raise money for various anti-human trafficking programs.
Unity in Music Conference: An upcoming one-of-a-kind music conference for independent musicians and industry professionals to network, promote their music, and learn about new opportunities and promotional strategies. Details are pending, but the conference will be held in Spring 2022.
"We hit upon the idea for the Unity in Music conference after we formed our partnership with White Lion Audio, our new distribution partner," said Popka.
Distribution & Promotion
In 2020, Indie On Air also entered a partnership with Florida-based White Lion Audio, LLC, to provide a greater distribution platform for their artists via Universal Music Group's InGrooves and Sony's The Orchard.
The Promotions division will help label artists with a la carte services like branding, marketing promotion, booking assistance, social media strategies, and business development strategies.
Multimedia
Indie On Air has launched their multimedia division as a way to create and curate new content from their artists through different outlets and platforms. Creative content development is going to become an important part of the way Indie On Air promotes their branded events, festivals, artists, venues, and sponsors.
"Video and film will become a large part of what we do," said Popka. "With the massive expansion into technology and the variety of platforms available for fans to access music, we have come to realize it’s value which is why creative content development is such a vital component of our strategic growth plan."
Staff Addition
Finally, Indie On Air has added Sean Wray as Chief Business Development Strategist. Wray brings more than 25 years of business development and consulting experience for a number of different clients and industries.
In his role, Sean will focus on finding new festival and event sponsors, as well as venues for Growlers Sessions, Barrel Sessions, and One Night Stands.
The company remains headquartered in Clayton, Delaware, with staff members working remotely throughout the country.
About Indie On Air
Indie On Air was founded by Jeff Popka in 2008 as an internet radio show. The radio show paved the way for Texas Indie Fest, a multi-day music showcase in Austin, Texas. The company created a record label, and then grew to add new services in response to their artists needs.
