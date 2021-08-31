ValueHealth Hires Penny Lindemann Smith as Chief Financial Officer
Penny Lindemann Smith will manage ValueHealth’s financial performance to support the company’s long-time position as an industry leader and trusted partner.
Penny Lindemann Smith brings deep financial acumen and a passion for excellence to our growing ValueHealth leadership team.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth®, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, today announced Penny Lindemann Smith has joined the company’s leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
In her role as CFO, Lindemann Smith will manage ValueHealth’s financial performance to support the company’s long-time position as an industry leader and trusted partner. She will focus on leading ValueHealth’s financial organization as well as supporting the execution of the company’s accelerated growth strategy.
“Penny Lindemann Smith brings deep financial acumen and a passion for excellence to our growing ValueHealth leadership team,” says ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee. “As a recognized senior executive with an impressive background in corporate business planning and management, she will be instrumental to ValueHealth’s growth and the lasting success in our marketplace.”
Lindemann Smith has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting. Prior to joining ValueHealth, she served in a variety of roles for nearly 15 years at NPC International, Inc., a Pizza Hut and Wendy’s franchisee, and the fifth largest U.S. restaurant operator. She most recently served as CFO of NPC’s Wendy’s division where she was responsible for the financial oversight of the Wendy’s business, which approximated 400 restaurants and was the largest Wendy’s franchisee. Lindemann Smith also served as the capital markets and treasury management executive for the consolidated business.
Prior to her career at NPC, Lindemann Smith spent five years as an auditor at KPMG and has been previously licensed as a Certified Public Accountant. Lindemann Smith is a Kansas City native and received her MBA from the University of Kansas and her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Truman State University.
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in more than 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
