Road Closure Route 4006 - Center Township, Greene County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 4006 (Maranda Run Road) located in Center Township, Greene County. The closure will be located between Yukon Hill Road (T392) and Route 3007 (Jacobs Run Road). The closure will begin on Tuesday, September 7 and will reopen on Friday, November 26.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the old structure and perform the replacement of a precast box culvert with wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3007 (Jacobs Run Road).

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

