3forge significantly increases trading platform development productivity

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3forge, a leader in real-time and historical data visualization technology, has launched the industry’s first web-based Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that accelerates and simplifies the creation of complex dashboards and workflows by bringing the entire process of development, debugging and deployment into a single, seamless interface. The intuitive IDE solution is built directly into the dashboard, providing advanced tooling and instrumentation mechanisms that significantly increases developer productivity in complex platform environments and further enhances the gains delivered by the award-winning AMI platform.

3forge’s AMI, which manages an estimated 20 percent of daily US market equity transactions, is an enterprise modular environment for front-end, browser-based, business-critical applications and workflows, powered by high-volume, high-velocity data from virtually any source. Business users benefit from visual dashboards powered by real time data from across millions of data points, with actionable insights that are specific to their role for rapid, critical decision making. 3forge goes beyond data visualization by creating seamless workflows allowing users to instantly act upon decisions by triggering events within the same interface, without the need to switch between applications.

The fully embedded IDE enables developers to navigate the dashboard’s object model, creating and testing richer and highly customized dashboards in dramatically less time. Additional integrated capabilities include the ability to directly:

• Set breakpoints and step through code

• View local variables and tables

• Walk through the call stack

• Inspect visualisations, data models and relationships

• Navigate through the entire dashboard’s object model to inspect object states

The enhanced functionality of the IDE debugger, combined with source control integration, delivers clear error messages and provides smarter diagnostics for each of the AMI components. Issues are easily investigated and solved as the debugger observes and understands the functionality of the dashboard itself, vastly reducing the time spent diagnosing the problem and encouraging user self-sufficiency.

Robert Cooke, Founder and CTO, commented: “We are excited to deliver this industry-leading IDE. Over many years working in mission-critical trading environments, we recognize that comprehensive instrumentation and tooling will enable developers to deliver the next generation of platform solutions.”

The AMI solution has been benchmarked by the industry and received the following endorsement from a Senior Managing Director at a Tier 1 bank:

“It’s no secret that the majority of a developer’s time is spent debugging and diagnosing data inconsistencies. 3forge’s focus on providing easy-to-use data inspection and debugging tools has translated into huge savings for the bank, with on-time deliveries and continuously reliable results”

About 3forge LLC

3forge continues to refine its scalable web-based enterprise platform, facilitating legacy application replacement, increasing productivity, reducing time to market while drastically cutting Total Cost of Ownership by 50 percent. 3forge is the market leader for Tier 1 real-time and historical data visualization across a myriad of use cases. In independent testing of the AMI platform by the Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC), the award-winning AMI exceeded the real-time performance of traditional heavyweight front ends. 3forge LLC is headquartered in New York, NY.

For additional information, please visit www.3forge.com and www.linkedin.com/company/3forge.

