Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,354 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Third District.

 

  • On Saturday, July 31, 2021, at approximately 5:49 pm, the suspect gained entry to an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN 21-106-835

 

  • On Sunday, August 29, 2021, at approximately 10:43 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment in the 1900 block of 8th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-122-645

 

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, 36 year-old Musse Belete, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Third District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.