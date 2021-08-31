Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Third District.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, at approximately 5:49 pm, the suspect gained entry to an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN 21-106-835

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, at approximately 10:43 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment in the 1900 block of 8th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-122-645

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, 36 year-old Musse Belete, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.

