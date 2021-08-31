Artel to strengthen position as a leading innovator in Central Asia
Central Asia's leading home appliance and electronics manufacturer prioritises R&D expansionTASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central Asia’s leading home appliance and electronics manufacturer and one of Uzbekistan’s largest companies, continues to strengthen its Research and Development (R&D) position to bring new, innovative products to its customers.
Artel’s custom R&D center in Tashkent is one of the most extensive manufacturing research facilities in the region. The center’s designers, engineers and technicians develop new technologies to advance the next generation of contemporary products for the modern home.
The expansion of Artel’s R&D center is at the heart of the company’s forward-looking strategy. In the near future, the company will strengthen its in-house expertise through employing over 100 additional specialists and by attracting leading international talent. The center will also establish a number of departments dedicated to research priorities, including in automation and robotics. Moreover, to capitalize on international trends, Artel is exploring establishing branches of the R&D center overseas, including in Turkey and China, and partnership opportunities with technical universities worldwide.
The R&D center also plays a central role in the identification and training of the next generation of Uzbek technicians, designers and engineers. The R&D center has had long lasting cooperation with the Department of Mechatronics and Robotics at the Islam Karimov Tashkent State Technical University, and a branch of the center focusing on automation and robotization of production operates on site. Since establishment, the center has provided state-of-the-art training to over 250 young specialists who now work throughout Artel’s operations. By investing in and nurturing homegrown talent, Artel channels expertise, ideas and creativity into its operations.
Rustem Lenurovich, Director of the R&D center, said: “At Artel, we know that the constant development of new, sophisticated products and processes is fundamental to our business and growth. Through our hard work and innovation, and by investing in energetic young talent, we will continue to deliver the most advanced appliances and electronics to our customers. We look forward to strengthening our R&D position even further in the coming years.”
Artel’s R&D facility was established in 2016, and the main center was opened in 2017. The center’s team of specialists develop technologies to continuously refresh the company’s product portfolio and optimize production processes. The onsite VR laboratory and pilot production facilities are used to create and test prototypes. In the first half of 2021 alone, the center initiated over 30 projects. The center has also recently partnered with Gree company on the development of washing machine and air conditioner technologies.
Artel Electronics LLC manufactures a wide range of household appliances and electronics, and operates in all regions of Uzbekistan. The company currently exports its products to over 20 countries throughout the CIS and the Middle East, and is the regional partner of Samsung and Viessmann.
