Artel welcomes Olympians home to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's Olympic team celebrated in special event to thank them for their success and determinationTASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel) was delighted to welcome the Uzbek Olympic team to an event in Tashkent to thank the athletes for their achievements. In 2021, Uzbekistan’s Olympians achieved three gold medals and two bronzes, finishing higher up the medal table than any other country in Central Asia.
On the athletes’ triumphant return last week, Artel hosted a special welcoming event for the entire team at the Artel-AKFA Group showroom in Tashkent.
Artel, Central Asia’s largest household appliance and electronics manufacturer, is one of Uzbekistan’s most recognizable brands and directly employs over 10,000 people around the country. In the event, Artel’s management, employees and partners thanked the athletes for their courage, determination and strong performance.
It has been a strong year for Uzbekistan’s Olympians, who returned home to the country on the evening of the 9th August. The country won three golds: Ulugbek Rashitov in taekwondo, Akbar Djuraev in weightlifting and Bakhodir Jalolov in boxing. In the finals, Rashitov and Jalolov saw off competitors from the UK and the USA respectively. The team of 67 athletes also achieved bronze medals in judo and wrestling.
Artel’s CEO, Shokruh Ruzikulov, stated: “It is a privilege to host Uzbekistan’s Olympic team in Tashkent, to thank them for their success, motivation and perseverance throughout the course of the competition. Their strength and determination has made our country very proud, and I hope their resilience will serve as motivation for a generation of young athletes in our country.”
Uzbekistan’s Olympics have been also significant thanks to the participation of Oksana Chusovitina. Chusovitina is the only female gymnast ever to compete in eight Olympic Games, first competing for the “Unified Team” in 1992 following the fall of the Soviet Union. She is an Olympic Gold medal winner and a three-time World Champion. In his speech at the event, CEO Shokruh Ruzikulov praised her longstanding career as an inspiration for Uzbekistan’s youth.
The athletes noted that they were humbled by the support they had received from their supporters throughout the competition, that gave them the strength and momentum to continue and achieve such success.
The event with Artel is one of the first in a series of events that Uzbekistan’s Olympians will attend over the coming weeks, including a reception with President Mirziyoyev that took place on the 13th August. This year's performance will give a boost to aspiring sportspeople around the country, who will hope to build on this success in years to come.
