Datagate Launches Datto Autotask PSA Integration

Datagate integrates with Datto's Autotask Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform.

The integration introduces functionality that delivers significant time and cost savings to MSPs using the popular Datto Autotask PSA platform.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datagate Innovation, the leading SaaS telecom billing solution for MSPs, has announced a new integration with Datto Autotask PSA. This integration introduces functionality that delivers significant time and cost savings to MSPs using the popular Datto Autotask PSA platform.

A two-way flow of information between Datagate and Datto Autotask eliminates the need for rekeying data. Datagate will synchronize information from Datto Autotask such as customer details, products, and contracts.

MSPs using Datto Autotask can now get smooth automation of telecom billing that’s fully integrated with the best telecom tax engines and popular accounting systems such as QuickBooks and Xero. Integrating the telecom billing solution directly into PSAs like Datto Autotask and ConnectWise is key to automating invoicing for telecom services, says Datagate CEO Mark Loveys.

“Datagate is committed to integrating with the software that’s important to MSPs so that telecom billing is easy, quick, and automatic,” he says.

“We focus 100 percent on the MSP market. Our latest Datto Autotask connector is a result of listening to MSPs and delivering what they want. Selling voice services as an MSP no longer means extra work or hassle.”

== About Datagate ==

Datagate Innovation delivers a specialized billing solution that allows MSPs and UCaaS Providers to unlock telecom revenue. With industry-leading integrations into the tools MSPs love, such as ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask PSA, tax engines such as CCH SureTax, Avalara and CSI, accounting systems such as QuickBooks and ConnectBooster, Datagate adds telecom billing into existing ecosystems. Automatically rate CDR usage, calculate telecom taxes, and manage subscription billing with a white-labeled solution. To learn more about Datagate, visit www.datagate-i.com

About Datto Autotask PSA

Datto is the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs). Datto’s Autotask Professional Services Automation (PSA) is a powerful and intuitive cloud-based PSA platform providing a single view of the entire business - enabling MSPs to centralize business operations and make data-driven decisions to improve service, productivity and profitability. To learn more about Datto Autotask PSA, visit www.datto.com/products/autotask-psa

