MDOT starts M-179 improvements after Labor Day weekend

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTIES: Allegan and Barry

HIGHWAY: M-179 (Chief Noonday Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Yankee Springs

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.9 million to resurface nearly 11 miles of M-179 (Chief Noonday Road) between Patterson Road (Allegan/Barry county line) and M-43.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.