MDOT starts M-179 improvements after Labor Day weekend
COUNTIES: Allegan and Barry
HIGHWAY: M-179 (Chief Noonday Road)
CLOSEST CITY: Yankee Springs
START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.9 million to resurface nearly 11 miles of M-179 (Chief Noonday Road) between Patterson Road (Allegan/Barry county line) and M-43.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.