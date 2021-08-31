Submit Release
MDOT starts M-179 improvements after Labor Day weekend

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Allegan and Barry

HIGHWAY: M-179 (Chief Noonday Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Yankee Springs

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.9 million to resurface nearly 11 miles of M-179 (Chief Noonday Road) between Patterson Road (Allegan/Barry county line) and M-43.  

TRAFFIC IMPACT:  Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.

