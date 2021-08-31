Australian International School Singapore Virtual Job Fair 2021 for K-12 Teacher recruitment announced
Australian International School Singapore has announced their Virtual Job Fair 2021. This virtual job fair for recruiting teachers is hosted on Cynaptx.SINGAPORE, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian International School Singapore (AIS), one of the leading International Schools in Singapore, has announced the 2021 Virtual Job Fair for recruiting K-12 Teachers. AIS comprises three sub-schools. They are the Early Years (for children aged 2 months to 6 years); an Elementary School (for students in Prep to Year 5) and a Secondary School (Year 6 to Year 12). AIS is looking to hire the best teaching resources and presents a golden opportunity for qualified candidates to become part of a truly global International School. AIS looks to fill 25+ open positions across all three sub-schools through this virtual job fair. AIS is hosting the Virtual Job Fair on Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform which enables candidates to use Microsoft Teams to interact with interviewers during the event.
The Virtual Job Fair is a two-week event scheduled to start on Monday, 6 September 2021. Candidates will have to register for the event using the link provided below. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to the virtual fair via email. Upon receiving the invitation email, candidates can activate their Cynaptx account using the link provided in the email and schedule one on one meetings with the interviewers. Registration link: https://ais.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair?ID=159
Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform is built using Microsoft Teams. All the meetings and interactions during the virtual job fair will happen through Microsoft Teams. After registration, candidates are advised to regularly check their emails as all future communication will be through emails. Interested candidates must register using the link provided at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush. Please note that AIS will undertake safe recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks before any appointment is confirmed. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions on the registration link carefully and contact AIS if there any questions about the virtual job fair.
