Project N95 Partners with Google to Allow N95 Respirators on Shopping
Unavailable since early 2020, N95 masks may now be listed on Google in the U.S as part of Google’s collaboration with nonprofit Project N95
We are here to bridge the gap for people who need trusted, highly protective masks and PPE in order to live and work in their communities safely.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google and Project N95 – a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization – have partnered to open access to N95 respirators on the Google Shopping tab in the United States, widening access to authentic N95 respirators and enabling users to discover certified N95 masks via Project N95.
— Anne Miller, Executive Director, Project N95
In March of 2020, Google responded to the shortages of respirators that were vital for healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by placing a temporary restriction on advertising N95 masks. This was done to avoid exacerbating the supply shortages frontline healthcare workers faced and to protect consumers from counterfeit products on the market.
While the COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting the nation, constraints on the supply chain for masks have eased. To make these highly protective N95s available to consumers yet ensure that the products offered are of high quality, Google has partnered with nonprofit Project N95.
Project N95 has been serving healthcare, frontline workers and the general public since March 2020. Established as a rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit organization has developed extensive vetting procedures, becoming the National Clearinghouse for personal protective equipment (PPE). Project N95’s established reputation as a trusted supplier of N95 respirators, COVID-19 tests, masks and other PPE will help improve access, affordability and authenticity of these critical masks.
“As the Delta variant rages, our purpose has become clearer than ever,” explained Anne Miller, executive director of Project N95. “We are here to bridge the gap for people who need trusted, highly protective masks and PPE in order to live and work in their communities safely. We’re thrilled that this partnership with Google will allow us to reach and help even more people.”
Since launching in 2020, Project N95 has provided more than 9.1 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers throughout the United States, including 2 million units donated. This led to the protection of hundreds of thousands of workers in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. After adding COVID-19 test kits to its product offerings in early 2021, the organization has continued to innovate to open access and provide critical equipment where it is needed most.
As a mission-driven nonprofit, Project N95 makes it possible for everyone to access personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests from a trusted source. To find vetted N95 respirators from verified suppliers along with other critical supplies and COVID-19 tests, visit shop.projectn95.org. The team is available seven days a week to support customer questions about finding the right fit and style of mask for their specific needs.
