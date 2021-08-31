Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.30.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Elise Warren, 55, of Walnut Creek, has been reappointed to the State 911 Advisory Board, where she has served since 2019. Warren has been Chief of Police for the City of Clayton since 2018. She held several positions at the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office from 1990 to 2018, including Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Sheriff. Warren is a member of the California Police Chiefs Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Warren is a Democrat.

Curtis Brown, 48, of Temecula, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Brown has been Assistant Region Chief at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) since 2020, where he has held several positions since 1996, including Staff Chief, Assistant Chief, Battalion Chief, Training Captain, Fire Captain, Fire Apparatus Engineer and Program Manager for the EMS Program. Brown is a member of the California Behavioral Health Task Force, CalChiefs, International Association of Fire Chiefs and International Association of Wildland Fire. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Brown is a Democrat.

Marc A. Gautreau, 57, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Gautreau has been Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University since 2017. He has been an Advisor at the California Fire Chiefs Association since 2019, Medical Advisor at the San Jose Fire Department since 2017 and a consultant for the San Jose Police Department since 2019. Gautreau held several positions at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 1997 to 2017, including Associate Supervising Deputy Chief Medical Office for the National Disaster Medical System, Regional Deputy Chief Medical Officer for FEMA Region I (New England) at the National Disaster Medical System and Team Physician for the DMAT Massachusetts 2 at the National Disaster Medical System. He held several positions at the University of Massachusetts Medical School from 2002 to 2017, including Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Instructor in Emergency Medicine and Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine. Gautreau held several positions in the U.S. Air Force from 2000 to 2005, including Captain and Major. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Rosalind Franklin University of Health Sciences and Chicago Medical School. He earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Physiology at the University of Health Sciences and a Master of Business Administration degree from Clark University. Gautreau is a member of the National Association of EMS Physicians, Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, American College of Emergency Physicians and Metropolitan Municipalities’ EMS Medical Directors’ Consortium. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gautreau is Democrat.

Kristin Thompson, 57, of Huntington Beach, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Thompson has been EMS Division Chief for the Newport Beach Fire Department since 2015. She was an EMS Educator and EMS Manager at the City of Anaheim Fire Department from 2007 to 2015. Thompson held several positions at the University of California, Irvine’s Emergency Department from 1994 to 2007, including Registered Nurse, Mobile Intensive Care Nurse, Base Hospital Coordinator and Change Nurse. She held several positions at the Hoag Memorial Hospital from 1988 to 1994, including Emergency Medical Technician and Staff Nurse. She is secretary of the CalChiefs EMS Section South and a member of the Orange County Fire Chiefs Association, EMS Committee, EMS CQI Committee, California Fire Service Behavioral Health Task Force, State Fire Training Cadre, Orange County Fire Service Mutual Aid Peer Support, Orange County EMS Transportation Committee, California Fire Service COVID and EMS Collaborative, Orange County Drowning Prevention Task Force, Firefighter Cancer Prevention – Orange County, Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the EMS Advisory Committee to the Orange County Medical Director. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Thompson is a Democrat.

Andrew G. Mills, 64, of Santa Cruz, has been reappointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections, where he has served since 2018. Mills has been Police Chief for the City of Santa Cruz since 2017. He served as Police Chief of the City of Eureka from 2013 to 2017. Mills held several positions at the San Diego Police Department from 1983 to 2013, including Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant and Officer. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mills is registered without party preference.

Alan W. Barcelona, 64, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2019. Barcelona has served as a Special Agent at the California Department of Justice since 1999. He was Senior Special Investigator at California Department of Motor Vehicles, Investigations from 1989 to 1999. Barcelona was a Deputy Sheriff at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department from 1981 to 1989. He earned a Master of Education degree from the University of La Verne. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Barcelona is registered without party preference.

Dennis Alfieri, 62, of Pasadena, has been reappointed to the California Horse Racing Board of Directors, where he has served since 2018. Alfieri has been Managing Member of Mission Real Estate Group since 2005. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Sheriff’s Youth Foundation from 2017 to 2020. He was Principal and a Founding Partner at Bantry Property Services LLC from 2005 to 2010 and General Partner and Founder of Twin Palms Restaurants from 1991 to 2005. Alfieri is a 40-year member of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and a member of the Pasadena Optimist Club. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Alfieri is a Republican.

