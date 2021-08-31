How to: Current Living Situation report

If you are entering data for a Street Outreach project or other service projects, you would also have recorded each contact you make with clients in a little section called the Current Living Situation.

Once all this data is collected, how and where would you access them?

Currently, there aren’t any reports within HMIS built specifically for Current Living Situation, but there is a quick workaround using the Program Details Report, found under Program Based Reports.

To run the Program Details Report for just the Current Living Situation, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to Reports à Program Based Reports à [GNRL-220] Program Details Report. 2. Click on Run.