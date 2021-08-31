I-275 project update: Additional northbound lane closures during nights and weekends for patching

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTIES: Wayne Monroe

COMMUNITIES: Ash Township Canton Township Huron Township Livonia Plymouth Romulus Van Buren Township

ROADWAYS: I-275 6 Mile Road Eureka Road Schoolcraft Road Pennsylvania Road

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE: 2024

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: - Pennsylvania Road will reopen today over I-275.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 thru mid-September, night and weekend work will begin on northbound I-275 from South Huron Drive to 5 Mile Road for patching lanes which will handle traffic when reconstruction starts in 2022. This week, Tuesday night through Friday morning, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., northbound I-275 will have 1 lane open. There will not be work over Labor Day weekend but will resume Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., nightly through mid-September.

Through Fri, Sept. 3, daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The eastbound Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed.

The westbound Eureka Road ramp to southbound I-275 will be closed.

Through late September, eastbound and westbound M-14 will have single lane closures. Schoolcraft Road bridge is reopening this week.

Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Sept. 24: The metro trail will be closed for substructure bridge work over the trail.

Thursday, Sept. 9 through late fall: Southbound I-275 will have one lane open from Sibley Road to Will Carlton Road. The section from I-94 to Sibley Road will have all lanes open.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 through late fall: Northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Will Carlton Road to Sibley Road. There will be three lanes open from Sibley Road to Northline Road where traffic is reduced to two lanes up through 5 Mile Road.

6 Mile Road will be closed over I-275 for bridge improvements through early October with traffic detoured:

I-275/6 Mile Road detours: Northbound I-275 traffic heading for westbound 6 Mile Road will use northbound I-275 to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to westbound 6 Mile Road.

Southbound I-275 traffic heading for eastbound 6 Mile Road will use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road, then northbound I-275 to eastbound 6 Mile Road.

Eastbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Haggerty Road, then eastbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Newburgh Road back to eastbound 6 Mile Road.

Westbound 6 Mile Road will be detoured to northbound Newburgh Road, then westbound 7 Mile Road to southbound Haggerty Road back to westbound 6 Mile Road.

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.

I-275 PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Drainage will also be improved by this work.