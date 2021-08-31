Shaftsbury Barracks/VCOR
CASE#: 21B302468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: August 30, 2021 at 1824 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset Quarry, Dorset, VT
VIOLATION: VCOR
ACCUSED: David Mears
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 30, 2021 at approximately 1824 hours, Troopers
from the Shaftsbury Barracks along with Officers from the Manchester Police
Department responded to a report of a disturbance at the Dorset Quarry in the
Town of Dorset. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located Davis Mears (43) of
Brattleboro, VT who was highly intoxicated and trespassing on the property.
Mears was found to have active conditions of release preventing him from
consuming alcohol. Mears was arrested and transported to the Manchester Police
Department for processing where he was later released into the custody of a
sober party. Mears was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County
Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 4, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to
the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/4/21 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
