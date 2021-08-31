Shaftsbury Barracks/VCOR

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B302468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2021 at 1824 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset Quarry, Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: VCOR

ACCUSED: David Mears                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 30, 2021 at approximately 1824 hours, Troopers

from the Shaftsbury Barracks along with Officers from the Manchester Police

Department responded to a report of a disturbance at the Dorset Quarry in the

Town of Dorset. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located Davis Mears (43) of

Brattleboro, VT who was highly intoxicated and trespassing on the property.

Mears was found to have active conditions of release preventing him from

consuming alcohol. Mears was arrested and transported to the Manchester Police

Department for processing where he was later released into the custody of a

sober party. Mears was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County

Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 4, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to

the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/4/21 at 0815 hours        

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

