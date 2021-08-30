Submit Release
Commission Confirms Appointments to Courts of Appeal

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, announced that the commission today confirmed four nominations to the California Courts of Appeal in San Francisco and San Jose. The hearings were held virtually for only the second time in the commission's history.

