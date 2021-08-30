Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Donald Browning to the School Board of Marion County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Donald Browning to the School Board of Marion County.

Donald Browning

Browning, of Weirsdale, is the retired Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Browning Forms and Systems, Inc. He served in and received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy and has previously served on the Winter Springs City Council, Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the Florida Juvenile Justice Association. Browning has volunteered his time with the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Kiwanis Club of Marion County, Ocala Lions Club and the Marion County Domestic Violence Fund. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Missouri.

