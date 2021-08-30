New Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom (HCB) Recreational Use Advisories

Laramie - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) recreational use Bloom Advisory for Sloans Lake and Seminoe Reservoir and a Toxin Advisory for Saratoga Lake based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The WDH is working directly with resource management agencies to ensure that signs are posted at all waterbodies with advisories. Additional details regarding advisory status, including changes to the type of advisory, and other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.

- WGFD -