Submit Release
News Search

There were 451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,327 in the last 365 days.

New Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom (HCB) Recreational Use Advisories

Laramie - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) recreational use Bloom Advisory for Sloans Lake and Seminoe Reservoir and a Toxin Advisory for Saratoga Lake based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The WDH is working directly with resource management agencies to ensure that signs are posted at all waterbodies with advisories. Additional details regarding advisory status, including changes to the type of advisory, and other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

New Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom (HCB) Recreational Use Advisories

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.