Game & Fish to Give Away Bear Spray

Jackson -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in cooperation with the Safari Club International Foundation and the Western Bear Foundation, plans to distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost on Tuesday, September 7, at the Teton County fair & rodeo grounds.

Wyoming Game and Fish Large Carnivore Biologist Mike Boyce said 100 cans of bear spray will be given away to hunters or anglers who possess a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license on a first come, first served basis. The bear spray was purchased with monetary donations from Safari Club International Foundation.

“Bear spray is an effective deterrent in an aggressive bear encounter and we hope this effort continues to raise awareness and remind those recreating in bear country to be prepared and stay safe,” Boyce said.

The giveaway will begin at 8 a.m. in the east parking lot of the Teton County fair & rodeo grounds (305 W Snow King Ave) in Jackson. Participants will be asked to simply drive up to one the designated areas where volunteers will distribute the bear spray. To receive a can of bear spray, hunters must show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license.

“This is a great opportunity for Game and Fish to promote safety as many hunters and anglers prepare for the fall season in the backcountry,” Boyce said.

- WGFD -