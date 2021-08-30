Submit Release
Governor Lee Appoints Ryan Spitzer 7th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Ryan Spitzer to serve as circuit court judge for the 7th Judicial District to fill the Honorable Donald R. Elledge’s vacancy, effective immediately.

“Ryan is a dedicated public servant with an extensive background in criminal prosecution,” said Governor Lee. “I am proud to announce his appointment and confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity.”

Spitzer formerly served as an assistant district attorney general for the 7th Judicial District. A graduate of Vanderbilt University School of Law and Lambuth University, Spitzer resides in Oak Ridge with his wife Tracy and their two sons. Outside of the courtroom, Spitzer serves as an adjunct professor in the Paralegal Studies program at Pellissippi State Community College.

The 7th Judicial District covers Anderson County.

