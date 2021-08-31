Openforce Announces Partnership with Robinson Oil to Help Independent Contractor Drivers Save on Rising Fuel Costs
Partnership enables independent contractors to save an average of 15¢ or more per gallon of fuel
Fuel is one of the largest expenses for drivers. With the costs fluctuating nationwide, it was important to add a fuel savings benefit to help make running their own small businesses more affordable.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforce, today announced its partnership with Robinson Oil Corporation (ROC) as part of its contractor benefits program. The Openforce benefits program offers exclusive savings on essential tools and services such as business services, health and wellness benefits, retail shopping and more to their over 50,000 independent contractor customers.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
“Fuel is obviously one of the largest expenses for independent contractor drivers. With the costs fluctuating throughout the country, we felt it was important to add a fuel savings benefit to help make running their own small businesses a little more affordable. Beyond the discounts, Robinson Oil Corporation provides incredible customer service which is a critical component for us when we’re considering how these partnerships will impact our members,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce.
Independent contractors utilizing this benefit will have access to over 75,000 fueling stations nationwide. ROC also provides an online fleet fuel management portal for easier, real-time receipt management and accounting, as well as security features.
“As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, we truly believe that growth only comes by providing maximum value to our customers”, said Debi Kee Biggers, Commercial Fueling Sales Manager of Robinson Oil Corporation. “We are ecstatic about this new partnership as it is evident Openforce operates under that same belief. Working together to make life as an independent contractor a little easier and more affordable is a win for everybody.”
Through Openforce’s contractor benefits program, contracting companies typically experience 30% higher driver retention when compared to the industry average. This is because each benefit within the program is specifically designed to keep 1099 workers engaged long-term and thrive as independent business owners.
The mission of Openforce is to simplify everything related to independent contractor management and empower the world to work without limits. In addition to their contractor benefits program, Openforce’s technology platform also delivers powerful recruiting, onboarding, settlement, compliance and risk mitigation including active driver MVR monitoring and safety education solutions. Each solution is designed to empower contracting companies and 1099 contractors alike to work under a smarter independent contractor workforce model. For more information on the contractor retention program, visit Openforce’s information page, or contact Openforce directly at sales@oforce.com.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners.
Learn more at www.oforce.com.
About Robinson Oil Corporation
Robinson Oil Corporation provides fuel management solutions for small to large business fleets, over-the-road transportation companies, and government agencies. For over 80 years, ROC has been helping fleets design and implement fuel purchasing policies and management systems designed to lower the total cost of fueling. ROC offers fuel management expertise, advanced technology, and nationwide fueling locations to deliver the control, information management, and efficiency your business demands from a fleet fueling program.
Learn more at www.roccf.com.
Marketing
Openforce
6023906154 ext.
media@oforce.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn