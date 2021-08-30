Work to Begin on Route 3007 to repair the Black Valley Road Slide in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. of New Enterprise will begin work on Tuesday, September 7, to repair the Route 3007 (Black Valley Road) slide area in Southampton Township, Bedford County.

On Tuesday, the contractor will begin repair and remediation work on 400 feet of Route 3007 (Black Valley Road). The slope will be excavated 40 feet down and will utilize benching and embankment to allow reconstruction of the roadway at its original elevation.

Milling, paving, drainage and guiderail upgrades will also take place.

This work will require a detour, that will be placed September 7, until October 15. The roadway will be closed from Route 326 (Chanysville Road) to Route 3005 (Beans Cove Road). The 11.3-mile detour will follow Route 3007 (Black Valley Road), Route 326 (Chanysville Road) back to Route 3007 (Black Valley Road).

Work on this $475,000 project is expected to be completed by mid-October and is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101