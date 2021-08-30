More trout headed to southeast Idaho fisheries in September

Fall isn’t just for hunting! It’s also a great time of year to wet a fly or dunk a worm in your favorite fishery. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during September! Fish on!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about a few of these fun fisheries!

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 2,250 rainbow trout. This is a very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 rainbow trout. Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir is a nice local fishing spot.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout. Without a doubt, this reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape that’s close to home.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.