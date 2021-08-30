DOPDROP.com Launches Podcast Putting Purpose Over Profit
Announcing the premiere of DOBpod, the podcast of Date of Birth, Inc. (dobdrop.com), creating conversations on sustainability, inclusion, and local community.
We hope DOBpod will give a voice to a community that cares not only about how their clothes are made but who makes them and the effects on those people, our communities, and our environment.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Date of Birth, Inc. is the vision of founders Noah Treshnell and Wes McCaw, who are aiming to transform the legacy world of fashion, retail and wholesale into a new digital model putting purpose over profit.
— Noah Treshnell, Co-Founder
DOBpod gives voice to their mission of creating conversation with a community of like-minded people who believe in a more sustainable, inclusive and locally-supported future.
The DOBpod Podcast, available on dobdrop.com, Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you listen to podcasts, will feature purpose-driven brands and people who are changing the fashion industry with unconventional business models and groundbreaking giveback...innovators in the fields of sustainability, inclusion, local community and entreneurship...people who are questioning our traditional ways of thinking and who consider the human element of every facet of producing a garment from field to factory to fashion.
Guests have included the founders of one of the D.O.B brands, YEMA, who are building an African-inspired athleisure brand which gives back 20% of its profits to send kids to school in their native countries of Kenya and Ethiopia.
The founders of One432 tell the story of how they have turned their expertise in garment manufacturing into a business model that is shaking the production industry, one where the artisans who create the product receive 50% of the profit.
Caroline Asante, the creator of Sustainable Diva Mag, joins to explain the current state of sustainability in fabrics and how the definition of sustainability is evolving in the fashion industry.
The DOBpod Podcast launched August 24, 2021 on dobdrop.com, Spotify, Apple, Google and where podcasts are available.
The name, Date of Birth (D.O.B) takes inspiration from the birth of a new retail model, one where you can shop with purpose and begin the journey to creating a better future.
“We are on a journey with our developing brands and our customers. We will lead with purpose and we will always stay true to our principles: building a sustainable and ethical future; being inclusive to all people by celebrating and empowering diversity through equality of access; and supporting our local communities by direct engagement.
We believe by building the D.O.B platform, we will help to transform the fashion industry and in the process move toward a better future for everyone.”
-D.O.B. Founders Wes McCaw and Noah Treshnell
D.O.B launched with 5 brands and is actively searching and signing new brand partners, with more to be added by the end of this year. Expanded social media is in the works with the goal of engaging a larger group of people committed to a better future.
