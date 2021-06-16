New Digital Fashion Platform Date of Birth, Inc. Puts Purpose Over Profit.
Announcing the launch of Date of Birth, Inc. (dobdrop.com), a digital fashion platform and community supporting sustainable, inclusive and local brands.
If profit is your number one purpose, then you have no other purpose. Nothing gets in the way of profit-first companies, no matter the impact to the employees, customers, community or environment.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D.O.B is the vision of founders Noah Treshnell and Wes McCaw, who are aiming to transform the legacy world of fashion, retail and wholesale into a new model: purpose over profit.
— Wes McCaw, Founder
D.O.B asks, “Do the clothes in your closet and the brands that you buy reflect your core values?”
The platform launches with a host of initial brand partners, each meeting the D.O.B principles of sustainability, inclusion and/or support of local communities.
D.O.B will provide customers with a trusted platform to discover and engage with brands that share core principles, without having to do the research themselves. Smaller brands who may have limited exposure are connected with D.O.B customers and given access to experts in business and marketing within the D.O.B family in order to grow. There is a diverse group of contributors creating imagery for the site and exploring relevant issues in the D.O.B blog.
Founder Noah Treshnell: “Our brands have amazing giveback stories. From putting children through school, to empowering women in the workplace, to giving back to local communities in Harlem through dance classes. Giving back in real ways that help real people.”
The name, Date of Birth (D.O.B) takes inspiration from the birth of a new retail model, one where you can shop with purpose and begin the journey to learning how to create a better future.
DOBDROP.COM launched May 20th, 2021
Founders Noah Treshnell and Wes McCaw:
“We are on a journey with our developing brands and our customers. We will lead with purpose and we will always stay true to our principles: building a sustainable and ethical future; being inclusive to all people by celebrating and empowering diversity through equality of access; and supporting our local communities by direct engagement.
We believe by building the D.O.B platform, we will help to transform the fashion industry and in the process move toward a better future for everyone.”
D.O.B launched with 5 brands, will add several more within the next few months and many more by the end of this year. Expanded social media and a D.O.B podcast are in the works with the goal of engaging a larger group of people committed to a better future.
