SNAP-ed NY: Healthy Harvest September 1, 2021 | 4:36 AM EDT Learn more about SNAP-ed NY: Healthy Harvest

Healthy Harvest Time! It’s not over yet – eat more vegetables! by Wendy Beckman, MS, RD, CDN

Fall begins September 22nd, and I am already missing some of the wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables that are available in the summer months. But I love fresh apples, and that season is right around the corner!

There are still many local fruits and vegetables available through the month of September (and some beyond that). Here is a great resource to find out what is available locally near you. Check out Grow NYC’s web site.

Certain items like green beans, radishes and peaches will be reaching the end of their local availability at the end of September. Other items like lettuce, winter squash and even watermelons can be available through October or even into November/December.

Remember: fruits and vegetables purchased locally during the growing season can be more economical.

If you have any Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons that you got from your local office for the aging that you haven’t used, please find a farmers’ market near you that accepts them. You will need to use them by the end of November.

You can find farmers’ markets listed by county by visiting the NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets' website. This list provides information on which markets accept Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program checks and SNAP.

Wendy Beckman, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian with the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). She has over 13 years working as a Registered Dietitian in long term care and acute care settings and currently oversees the NYSOFA SNAP-Ed Nutrition Education program for older adults in New York State.

This material was funded by USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For more information on how to save time, save money and eat healthy, visit www.snapedny.org