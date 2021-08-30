Who Do High Achievers Seek When They Need to Refuel and Re-Engage with Life? Meet Shasheen Shah

Executive coach and author Shasheen Shah The Kid and the King equips you with the knowledge and the power you need to break through imagined limitations.

In his groundbreaking new book, The Kid and the King, Shasheen reveals his time-proven strategies that stand apart — and deliver lasting results.

There is an inherent duality within the human psyche ... Understanding and allowing this duality to peacefully coexist is the key to living a successful and fulfilling life.” — Shasheen Shah

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You’ve achieved impressive goals and made your dreams come true. But now, something is blocking the energy. You’re no longer living life. You might be working around the clock (again!) or trying to figure out what to do next. You need to climb your next mountain, but you’ve hit a wall. And it’s standing between you and what matters most: authentic joy, motivation and fulfillment. Does this sound familiar?

In his transformative new book, The Kid and the King, Shasheen Shah opens his field-tested playbook to reveal the approach he has used one-on-one with top executives from companies such as Tesla, LinkedIn, Hewlett Packard, IBM and Ashley HomeStores, as well as many at the helms of startups, to help them realize not only outstanding business results, but also rewarding, balanced personal lives.

“There is an inherent duality within the human psyche: one that seeks to protect and operates from fear (the Kid) and the other that knows no bounds (the King or Queen),” Shasheen explained. “Understanding and allowing this duality to peacefully coexist is the key to living a successful and fulfilling life.”

In The Kid and the King, Shasheen takes readers on a step-by-step journey through the Emotional Mastery Process (EMP™), a system he uses to empower professionals worldwide, and provides compelling success stories that show his methods in action. His proven, life-changing insights and strategies include:

• A 3-minute exercise that immediately reveals the hidden inner struggle that individuals face;

• 5 questions that help empower individuals to choose emotions and take actions consistent with outcomes that are most important to them;

• Powerful paradigm-shifting letter writing exercises that reframe the relationships individuals have with themselves and others from adversarial to a truly loving and compassion-ate perspective;

• A series of tactical exercises designed to help individuals eliminate much of the inner struggle, learn what not to do when strong emotions surface and how to move from reaction to action;

• And so much more.

Practical, applicable and filled with meaningful life lessons, The Kid and the King equips you with the knowledge and the power you need to break through imagined limitations and excels you into a reengaged and reignited life.

“Ultimately, fighting battles every day is exhausting and has a lot of undesirable side effects,” Shah added. “What is motivating the individual to get to the destination is a promise that life will all work out and they will feel good when they finally get there. I'm here to tell you that without doing the inner work — really doing the inner work — you'll be chasing that for the rest of your life and never find it ‘out there.’ It’s an inside job and not that complicated. You just have to have the courage to do it.”

Author Shasheen Shah is the CEO of Coherent Strategies Consulting and Coaching. For more than 20 years, he has delivered breakthrough results to successful leaders around the world, navigating business outcomes and the personal challenges that go hand in hand with the journey. High-achieving professionals from numerous Fortune 500 companies are but a few who have benefited from Shasheen’s paradigm-shifting coaching skills. Shasheen describes his powerful new book, The Kid and the King, as “a one-part philosophical and three-parts tactical training approach to a very crowded leadership and personal development space, providing the reader with the best field-tested strategies and exercises that have consistently produced results.”

For more information, please visit www.shasheen.com, or connect with the author on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @shasheen.