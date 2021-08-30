Dataman Group Direct offers water quality dealers marketing insight based on WQA consumer opinion study

Dataman Group Direct White Paper - Using the WQA Consumer Opinion Study to Define your Marketing

Dataman Group Direct offers water quality dealers new marketing insight based on WQA 2021 consumer opinion study

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATAMAN GROUP DIRECT, who has been providing direct mail, telemarketing & email lists to marketers for over 36 years, introduces a new white paper for Water Quality Dealers who are looking to improve their business.

Dataman Group Direct introduces a new White Paper for water quality dealers, providing actionable tips on using the new 2021 WQA Consumer Opinion Study to drive their marketing success.

The 2021 WQA Consumer Opinion Study was released at the recent Water Quality Association conference last month. Approximately once every two years, the Water Quality Association commissions a national study to gather data on U.S. consumers’ evolving attitudes toward water and water treatment. This is the 4th study funded by the Water Quality Association (WQA).

Among the major findings:

• A quarter of the households (25%) in America are very concerned about the quality of their household’s water supply, and another quarter (26%) are concerned.

• That’s an increase from the 2017 study, when less than a fifth (18%) were very concerned about the quality of their household’s water supply, and an additional quarter (24%) were concerned.

• The majority of Americans bought some sort of water treatment system when they moved into their current home, according to the study; the overwhelming majority bought a simple and inexpensive system.

This new White Paper from Dataman Group Direct looks at the findings from the study through a marketing lens.

“This is excellent information that water quality dealer can use to structure their marketing strategy. This way they can take advantage of the latest and greatest market research in the industry” says Dataman Group Direct President Dale Filhaber. “Our customers expect us to not only provide them with the best targeted lists in the industry, but also with cutting edge marketing advice.”

