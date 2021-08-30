Submit Release
Route 5 to be Closed for Demolition Work

The closure is expected to start at 12:01 AM, September 15 and be lifted by 6:00 AM September 18, 2021.

Route 5 will be closed to through traffic from the intersection with Cherry Street and the intersection with Liberty Street.

A detour will be posted using the Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 

# # #

