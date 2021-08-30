Seeking Maine Educators to Create Content for MOOSE

After a successful first year, MOOSE, Maine’s Online Opportunities for Sustained Education, platform continues to grow as the Maine Department of Education (DOE) looks to hire educators to create new content during the upcoming school year. Nearly 300 teacher-created, student-driven modules were created showcasing an interdisciplinary, project-based model of education. MOOSE provides students, families, and educators with learning experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and available free online.

While maintaining an interdisciplinary and project-based approach, this year the content created on MOOSE will focus on creating PreK-12 learning progressions of specific topics. The year will be broken into two, six-month creation sessions. The learning progression topics for the first six-month session will be STEAM, Career Development, Climate Education, History of Genocide and the Holocaust, and Computer Science.

We are looking for Maine educators, including but not limited to teachers, curriculum leaders and representatives from Maine educational community organizations such as museums, libraries, and educational centers, interested in creating content for one of the topic areas mentioned above. The module creation work begins September 20th and concludes on March 18th. Each topic will have a full-time team leader who will support participants in the creation of these learning progressions. Topic are content specialists will work with content creators to curate and create resources for the learning progressions. Finally, Maine DOE digital learning specialists will support content creators in developing their skills in digital lesson design and tools. Content creators will earn a stipend of $3000 for successful completion of the work.

You can access the application here.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, the MOOSE team will be holding Q&A sessions via zoom on Wednesday, 9/1 and 9/8, from 3-4pm. Please select the date you are interested in attending to register.

To learn about the work completed in MOOSE’s first year, view our video here.

For more information about MOOSE please contact Beth Lambert, beth.lambert@maine.gov or Page Nichols, page.nichols@maine.gov.