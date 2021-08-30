The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Peninsula” by Jason Jellick

On view from September 3-24, 2021

Wilmington, Del. (August 30, 2021) – The Mezzanine Gallery is pleased to present photographer Jason Jellick’s debut exhibition, Peninsula, from September 3-24, 2021. Jellick was named a 2021 Artist Fellow in Photography by the Delaware Division of the Arts.

Jellick began the artistic journey of this exhibit about a year ago, driving the meandering, contemplative two-lane roads of the Delmarva Peninsula, working mainly in Delaware and Maryland, but occasionally Virginia as well. It is a series about place, he says, but it is also about the metaphor of a peninsula itself — one way in and one way out — providing a means to express the gamut of the human experience and emotions.

His stark black-and-white images speak to the viewer both powerfully and purely. He creates that emotive feel through the use of 35mm cameras and Ilford HP5 film. The work is challenging, he notes, but “…it should be after all. To produce anything aesthetically high should be a huge challenge.”

On inspiration for his work, Jellick says, “I would say most of my influence comes from literature and poetry…I read a lot and I go into the world and make pictures with as few notions as I can.”

Originally from the Central Pennsylvania area, Jellick has been a Delaware resident for about six years, but has also enjoyed stints in Monterrey, CA; New York City; Portland, ME and even Switzerland and France.

Image in banner: Untitled, 2019, 35mm photograph, 11 x 14 inches

The Mezzanine Gallery is open to the public weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located in the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. Visitors must wear face coverings and maintain 3 feet distance from other individuals not in their household.

###

Contact: Kaitlin Ammon, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications 302-577-8280, kaitlin.ammon@delaware.gov

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.