Pivoting to Virtual Events in Light of the Delta Variant
Event production game has changed - the reality is organizations need to think strategically in light of the virus & whatever is around the corner to produce events that can succeed in any modality.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we enter the busy Fall '21 and Spring '22 event production season, many event pros (eventprofs) are going to be carefully navigating the realities of the Delta variant.
— Jason Cohen, Executive Producer of NYC Video Pros
Over the course of the last year and a half event production has evolved - disrupted by the global pandemic and the evolution of new virtual event production solutions and hybrid options. Now, as the world continues to turn, facing a variant that is forcing many to revisit plans for the upcoming months - which begs the question how is it best to utilize these new tools for successful campaigns.
NYC Video Pros, Executive Producer, Jason Cohen explains, "the event production game has certainly changed - and the reality is organizations need to think strategically in light of the virus, the variant, and whatever is around the corner to produce dynamic events that can succeed in any modality."
To that end, Cohen goes on to explain that with the right strategy event professionals can craft engaging events that can be both hybrid and virtual - allowing for the best of both worlds. In fact, utilizing a two-prong approach - event professionals can not only reach larger audiences with the power of hybrid event productions, but have a failsafe in place should the virus force future cancellation of IRL components and allow events to proceed with a virtual event presence.
As organizations look to make this pivot and preserve their events in the coming months - the silver lining is two-fold. First, audiences are increasingly accustomed to and receptive to attending virtual events and secondly, there are increasing capabilities that allow virtual event productions to look and feel like broadcast events - which highlight the brand and keep audiences tuned in.
