NYC Video Pros Experiences Growth; Levels Up with Debut of Production Solved
As NYC Video Pros grows and meeting client's needs that go beyond video production, the team has realized it's time for a new brand. Enter Production Solved.
We've been helping clients navigate new technologies to tell their stories & create experiences... so it felt right to roll out Production Solved which is rooted in all things event & video production”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born out of the desire to leverage Podcasts for organizations in 2005, and originally launched as CityCast Media, the organization has morphed and grown with the times, launching NYC Video Pros back in 2011. Today, NYC Video Pros provides a number of services that go beyond its video roots and taps into the team's collective experiences - offering solutions that include virtual event production and hybrid event production.
— Production Solved, Executive Producer, Jason Cohen
To that end, as the organization has grown it is meeting client's needs that go beyond video production and the team has realized it's time for a new brand. Enter Production Solved, which represents the broad range of production solutions that the organization offers clients.
Production Solved brings over 75+ collective years of production experience to help clients orchestrate today's sophisticated productions. From hybrid and virtual event production to pressers, product reveals, as well as broadcast solutions, and a range of strategic solutions for a world dominated by video content including corporate video production and branded content solutions.
"We've been helping clients navigate new technologies to tell their stories and create experiences in a number of modalities for a long time...so it felt right to roll out Production Solved to ensure we're properly telling our own story, which is rooted in all things event and video production," explains Production Solved, Executive Producer, Jason Cohen.
Providing a full spectrum of production solutions, Production Solved, is helping clients tackle the next generation of hybrid events, as well as providing a laundry list of production solutions to empower conferences, concerts, and any number of event and video production requirements that span a world of bespoke productions.
