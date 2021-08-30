Submit Release
Supreme Court Adopts New Rule Amendments

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has adopted new rule amendments that affect trial court practice and procedure, arbitration, and mediation in North Carolina. The eight rule sets affected by the amendments are:

The Supreme Court’s amendment to Rule 6 of the General Rules of Practice for the Superior and District Courts, “Motions in Civil Actions,” is effective on 1 September 2021. The amendments to the arbitration and mediation rules are effective on 1 October 2021.

The Supreme Court’s orders amending the rules are available at the links above. If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.

