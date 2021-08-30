Statement from Senator Karla May Regarding Rally for Justice

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, issued the following statement regarding the Rally for Justice, held on Aug. 30 in Jefferson City, in support for wrongfully convicted individuals:

“Kevin Strickland and Lamar Johnson are innocent men who should have never been put behind bars in the first place. Every day they remain incarcerated is another day justice is denied. We must act now to correct the wrongs of the past and free these innocent men and others like them throughout our state. I urge the attorney general to help ensure wrongfully convicted individuals find the freedom they so rightfully deserve.”

###