Soul Healer Veronica Parks is now on Patreon
Veronica Parks is a Soul Healer and Wellness coach that helps people release negative emotions from the past
Soul healing meditations to gain clear vision; release anger, sadness, anxiety; sleep better; increase focus; and more, now available at your fingertipsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica Parks, soul healer and wellness coach with VP Exclusive announces soul healing meditations now available 24/7 on Patreon.
“Soul healing meditations are like a tune-up for your soul to clear away negative energy and make way for greater love, peace, and success,” says Parks, who has worked with hundreds of people to clear past energies and blockages preventing them from feeling their best, achieving their best, and realizing true peace and happiness in life.
These soul healing meditations put listeners into a meditative state where they learn to relax, tap into their subconscious where trauma, hurt, and past regressions reside, and reprogram their thoughts from negative to positive. Each meditation has a distinct purpose and is titled appropriately for the desired result. Members can listen as many times as they like.
“Our brains learn through repetition,” says Parks. “So, it’s important to listen to each meditation a few times a week, if possible, and definitely a few times a month. I have some clients who listen a few times a day in the beginning, then taper off to once a week. It’s whatever works best for you.”
A monthly membership to Veronica Parks-Soul Healer is like a healing workout for your soul. “We have gym memberships to work out our muscles; get a soul healing membership to work out your brain, clear energy that no longer serves you, and tune up your soul.” says Parks. Soul healing meditations include meditations for health and wellness, trouble with sleep, relationships, love, anxiety, sadness, hurt, anger, relaxation, healing past trauma, lack of boundaries, self-esteem boosters, and simple boosts of energy.
To access the meditations, download the Patreon app to your smartphone, search for Veronica Parks-Soul Healer, and join the craze that’s changing lives around the world.
To learn more about Veronica Parks and soul healing, join her on Sundays at 11:11 am Pacific Time for Soul Healing Sundays (register at mastersoulhealer.com/Sunday), or visit vpexclusive.com to set up a meeting.
About VP Exclusive
VP Exclusive is an international life transformation organization restoring lives by reprograming the subconscious mind to transform unhealthy habits, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors. Founded by Veronica Parks, Soul Healer and Wellness Coach, VP Exclusive empowers people to bio hack their mind and body to live a healthier, happier life. VP Exclusive founder Veronica Parks designed the Soul Healing System, a proprietary method that clears blocks on the subconscious level to unleash clients’ innate superpowers. Parks’ Soul Healing System is designed to increase emotional wellbeing and dramatically improve relationships with self, love, family, finance, and career. For more, visit vpexclusive.com
