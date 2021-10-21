Discover this new method to get past stuck, hurt, anger, anxiety, and pain
Veronica Parks is a Soul Healer and Wellness coach that helps people release negative emotions from the past
VP Exclusive Offers Complimentary Session to Heal Inner Childhood WoundsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anxiety, depression, overwhelm, stress. We wear these words like badges of honor, yet they are the very emotions that keep us stuck in jobs, relationships, and situations that don’t serve us well. Today, VP Exclusive, a soul healing and life transformation company reviving inner childhood joy, announced complimentary access through midnight October 22, to a 45-minute online session to heal inner childhood wounds blocking joy, love, and inner peace.
Traditional methods of addressing mental anguish where people sit with an expert, either one-on-one or in group settings, to discuss their problems over and over again, rarely brings the peace, joy, and success we desire. Instead, people end up on pharmaceuticals to address chemical imbalances that the brain can fix itself, when empowered properly. Soul healing and other ancient neuroscience and new age modalities that remove subconscious blocks are showing to work faster and more effectively in changing lives within weeks to months rather than years.
Take Victoria Perez. Victoria lost her best friend to suicide at age 15. The loss turned Victoria’s world upside down and the otherwise vivacious, friendly, and joyous young girl sank deep into depression. She spent the next ten years in therapy, on antidepressants, and in relationships that drained her self-esteem rather than built her up to see the incredibly wonderful person that she is. After only four months of working with VP Exclusive, Perez is now happy, joyful, confident, and standing up for herself, and her wants, needs, and desires. And she is 100% off of her antidepressant medication with no need to return. Her results are trending toward the norm as other VP Exclusive clients report similar results.
“Talking about your problems does not heal the root cause of the hurt; it actually imprints it further into your subconscious,” says Veronica Parks, soul healer, wellness coach, and founder of VP Exclusive. “That inner child lives inside all of us. She or he formulated our thought patterns when were just 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 years old. Events that may seem benign to us as adults, could be the very root cause keeping you from communicating and receiving your true wants and needs in life.”
Parks challenges the adult in us: Isn’t it time to let that hurt child heal? To give that little girl or little boy who lives inside of you the attention she or he craves, but doesn’t know how to receive?
Once the inner child is healed, the outer adult can begin to live their best life, full of joy, happiness, contentment, peace, and success.
To heal the inner child, Parks created the Soul Healing System 1™, a 30-Day transformation program to address inner childhood wounds blocking success. This proprietary soul healing system helps people achieve inner peace faster and more permanently than traditional talking or medication-based therapies. Today’s constantly connected world works fast. Our attention spans are short. We seek immediate results. Isn’t it time we adapt to faster modalities of healing our hearts that gets more people off medication and into the life they desire?
Access to the Soul Healing System 1™ is offered at no cost through midnight Pacific Time, Friday, October 22.
Other soul healing meditations such as morning I AM mantra’s, sleep-training, body healing, pattern clearing, focus, grounding, and how to attract your soulmate are available for just $29.99 per month on Veronica Parks exclusive channel on Patreon. To access, download the Patreon app to your smartphone, and search for Veronica Parks-Soul Healer.
Parks also offers complimentary Soul Healing Sundays, an hour long joyous and refreshing start to the week each Sunday beginning at 11:11 am Pacific Time. Register at mastersoulhealer.com/Sunday, or visit vpexclusive.com to set up a private meeting.
About VP Exclusive
VP Exclusive is an international life transformation organization restoring lives by reprogramming the subconscious mind to transform unhealthy habits, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors. Founded by Veronica Parks, Soul Healer and Wellness Coach, VP Exclusive empowers people to bio hack their mind and body to live a healthier, happier life. VP Exclusive founder Veronica Parks designed the Soul Healing System, a proprietary method that clears blocks on the subconscious level to unleash clients’ innate superpowers. Parks’ Soul Healing System is designed to increase emotional wellbeing and dramatically improve relationships with self, love, family, finance, and career. For more, visit vpexclusive.com.
Soul Healing Sundays guided Meditations