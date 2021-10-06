VP Exclusive Announces Soul Healing System 1™ to Address Inner Childhood Hurt Blocking Adulthood Success
Subconscious programming found to hold back dreams and aspirationsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are inner childhood wounds keeping you from success? VP Exclusive, a soul healing and life transformation company reviving the joy of the inner child in each client, announced today, a new program to uncover, address, and restore the mind from hurt buried deep inside the subconscious mind from childhood that is sabotaging success today.
This buried hurt sabotaging your life appears as feelings of guilt, shame, doubt, abandonment, neglect, distrust, rejection, and abuse. These feelings keep people from receiving the appreciation, love, and success we crave, says Veronica Parks, soul healer, wellness coach, and founder of VP Exclusive.
“This hurt is the reason we make poor choices, procrastinate, feel like we can’t succeed. It’s what is makes us turn to drugs, alcohol, and junk food to feed our souls,” says Parks. “Each of these saboteurs act as a barrier between our soul and the hurt we have buried internally. When we address these pains on the subconscious level, we begin to heal, and that’s when the magic begins to take place in our lives.”
Addressing saboteurs on the subconscious level reaches the inner child, the one who programmed the brain to feel less than, or see danger, fear, or rejection in certain situations and types of people. By repositioning the thought process around these early childhood wounds, we can make a true impact that gets people past stuck, out of depression, and into the successful life they desire.
To uncover and remove the inner childhood wounds blocking success, VP Exclusive launched the Soul Healing System 1™, a 30-Day life transformation program.
“Our brains are designed to protect us,” says Parks. “They’re doing their job by recording situations and triggers as dangerous, causing us to feel insecure or fearful. Yet, these protections are the very things keeping us from achieving the things we really choose to have in life.”
Parks is quick to note that what happened to you in childhood and how your brain programmed it is not your fault, but dealing with it, addressing it, healing it as an adult is absolutely your responsibility.
“We all have inner child wounds. It’s the way our brains prepare ourselves for the world,” says Parks.
The problem isn't the wound itself, it's the neglect of healing those wounds that leads to negative feelings such as anger, depression, anxiety, and physical pain. Addressing these wounds on the subconscious level is like cleaning out an infected wound. It takes time, but the healing creates new pathways and the hurting stops, so the true self can shine through.
About VP Exclusive
VP Exclusive is an international life transformation organization restoring lives by reprogramming the subconscious mind to transform unhealthy habits, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors. Founded by Veronica Parks, Soul Healer and Wellness Coach, VP Exclusive empowers people to bio hack their mind and body to live a healthier, happier life.
