Table Soccer Challenge v1.0

Table Soccer Challenge v1.0DALLAS, TX, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Table Soccer Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Windows 10 PC and Xbox.
An electronic version of the classic arcade table soccer game., with on screen controls that allow you to move the rods with your players up / down, and to twist to kick to pass or shoot.
Contains Help pages, a Tutorial, and a single team player Practice mode.
Two player mode allows playing a human opponent on the same tablet screen.
Challenging AI with several difficulty levels, and a built-in 8 team tournament mode.
Optionally shares your accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows 10 PC with mouse, keyboard, or up to two Xbox controllers. It also runs on the Xbox with up to two controllers.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. Matt Campana created the music and sound effects.. Patrick Hicks was responsible for QA on iPhone and iPad. Angel Hernandez was responsible for Android QA.. Angel Hernandez attends Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "Who hasn't played this kind of soccer table game? Now you can take it with you to play anywhere!"
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 38.2 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Table Soccer Challenge 1.0 is $3.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Sports category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
