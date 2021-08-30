Pipe Replacement on Route 372 in Lancaster County Rescheduled Due to Weather Concerns

Harrisburg, PA – An emergency pipe replacement project on Route 372 in East Drumore Township, Lancaster County, has been rescheduled due to weather concerns this week. The pipe is located about 0.5 miles east of Route 272.
The project initially was set to begin today, but now will start on Tuesday, September 7, because of the potential for heavy rain.
A detour will be in place using Route 272, Scotland Road (Route 3010) and Church Road. This work is expected to be completed in about a week, at which time the road will be open to traffic.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
###
