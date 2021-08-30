Ramp Closures Planned at I-83 Resurfacing Project in York County

​Exit 24 on- and off-ramps to be detoured this week for milling, next week for paving

Harrisburg, PA – Ramp detours are planned for this week at the 6.6-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in York County.

Weather permitting, nighttime detours will be implemented on the I-83 Exit 24 (Route 238/Emigsville) on- and off-ramps tonight, Monday, August 30, through the night of Thursday, September 2. Detours will be in effect each night from approximately 9 PM to 6 AM the following morning. No detours will be in place from 6 AM to 9 PM.

The contractor will begin milling the northbound I-83 off- and on-ramps, then move milling operations to the southbound I-83 off- and on-ramps.

The Exit 24 ramp closures and detour routes are as follows:

Northbound I-83 to Route 238: Northbound I-83 to Exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View), then southbound I-83 to Exit 24.

Route 238 to northbound I-83: Southbound I-83 to Exit 22 (Route 181/N. George Street), to northbound I-83.

Southbound I-83 to Route 238: Southbound I-83 to Exit 22 (Route181/N. George Street), then northbound I-83 to Exit 24.

Route 238 to southbound I-83: Northbound I-83 to the Exit 28 (Route 297/Strinestown/Zions View) to southbound I-83.

Paving will be performed on these ramps next week. Nighttime detours will be implemented the night of Tuesday, September 7, through the night of Friday, September 10. As with the work scheduled for this week, detours will be in effect each night from approximately 9 PM to 6 AM the following morning. No detours will be in place from 6 AM to 9 PM.

This project also consists of base replacement, milling, resurfacing, guiderail updates, new signs and new pavement markings on Interstate 83 from Locust Lane to Canal Road in Manchester Township.

This work will continue during nighttime hours Sunday nights through Thursday nights, with the possibility of extending to Friday and Saturday nights. Motorists may encounter short-term lane closures between 9 PM and 6 AM and rolling slowdowns or stoppages between midnight and 5 AM.

Motorists should be alert for stopped or slow-moving traffic and drive with caution through the work zone.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen PA, is the prime contractor on this $5,270,624 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###