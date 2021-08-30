Submit Release
New Communications and Public Relations Agency, Elevate & Connect, LLC, Announces Grand Opening

Elevate & Connect, LLC Logo

Full-service organization now accepting clients nationwide

My vision has always been to build an agency rooted in a people-first, purpose-driven approach to help clients get the right message to the right people at the right time.”
— Wendy Allen-Belleville
TRABUCO CANYON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate & Connect, LLC, a new communications and public relations agency dedicated to helping their clients elevate their brands and connect with their audiences, announces its grand opening today. Headquartered in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, California, Elevate & Connect is led by co-founders Wendy Allen-Belleville, who serves as CEO, and Amanda Charlin, who serves as President. With their 30 years developing and deploying strategic communications and public relations to help businesses grow, the Elevate & Connect founders will now provide their clients with a full array of services, including corporate communications, crisis communications, public relations, content marketing, and diversity & inclusion consulting services. A key differentiator is Elevate & Connect’s ability to execute internal and external initiatives as well as provide diversity & inclusion consulting. While traditional agencies focus on one area of communications, Elevate & Connect serves as their clients’ full-service, outsourced communications department. Click HERE to schedule your free discovery call.

“My vision has always been to build an agency rooted in a people-first, purpose-driven approach to help clients get the right message to the right people at the right time. Now with Elevate & Connect, we’ll be able to integrate into our clients’ operations to support their communications needs, from concept to execution,” said Ms. Allen-Belleville, who first launched her career in the high-impact television industry. Ms. Charlin adds, “Throughout my communications career, my primary goal has always been to make a positive impact in the world. By founding Elevate & Connect, we will not only drive exceptional results for our clients, but we’ll also stay true to who we are at our core - an experienced team of communicators dedicated to elevating communities and connecting people in equality, equity, and justice,” said Ms. Charlin, whose work began in the arts and crosscultural communications.

Having a strategic communications operation in the workplace is one of the most important decisions business leaders can make. In addition, with the new reality of many office-based organizations moving to a distributed workforce or a hybrid structure, the need for streamlined communications is more critical than ever. According to Expert Market, miscommunication costs companies with 100 employees an average of $420,000 per year. Moreover, 28% of employees cite poor communication as the reason for not being able to deliver work on time, while 64% of businesses list communicating their ‘strategy, values, and purpose’ to employees as a key priority.

Elevate & Connect is focused on uplifting the communities they serve and guiding businesses towards a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. With this passion, they help their clients build diversity and inclusion into their business communications to help them better serve their communities. For this reason, Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging and Equity (DIBE) consulting is one of the service offerings of Elevate & Connect.

Elevate & Connect is now accepting clients throughout the United States and serves multiple industries, including legal & financial services, social welfare, health & wellness, travel & tourism, emerging technology, public & municipal agencies, architecture, the arts, and more.

About Elevate & ConnectTM, LLC
Elevate & Connect, LLC, provides full-service consultation to organizations needing to outsource their corporate communications or augment their existing communications operations. Elevate & Connect’s vision is to lead with purpose and connect businesses with their audiences and help create a world where equity is a reality for everyone. Their people-first, purpose-driven approach breaks conventional barriers as they amplify their clients’ voices to elevate their missions. Supporting clients throughout the United States, Elevate & Connect serves businesses in multiple industries and fits any budget. For more information, visit:
Website: https://elevateandconnect.com/home
Facebook: @ElevateandConnect; https://www.facebook.com/ElevateandConnect
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elevateandconnect/

Wendy Belleville
Elevate & Connect, LLC
+1 800-379-0383
email us here

