Plnar Completes SOC 2 Type I Certification
Plnar has successfully completed its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, which ensures compliance with the leading industry standards.
It’s important to us that our customers in highly regulated industries can be confident we are making the investment to maintain the highest level of security and regulatory compliance.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, an AI software provider for the property insurance and home improvement verticals, today announced the successful completion of its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, which ensures compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data.

The voluntary independent audit conducted by The Moore Group, CPA, further affirms Plnar’s commitment to information and data security practices, ensuring policies, procedures and operations not only meet, but exceed the industry standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.
“Earning a Type 1 certification reflects our continued commitment to our customers’ security” said Andy Greff, CEO of Plnar. “It’s important to us that our customers in highly regulated industries can be confident we are making the investment to maintain the highest level of security and regulatory compliance.”
The official audit report provides a thorough review of Plnar’s internal controls, policies, and processes. It also reviews Plnar’s entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations. Plnar will be completing (SOC) 2 Type 2 within the next 6 months.
A copy of the SOC 2 audit certification is available to clients and prospective clients on demand.
ABOUT Plnar
Plnar is an AI software provider transforming insurance claims and home improvement estimates by enabling contactless inspections of interior spaces, providing significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle and estimate times, and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. For more information, please visit the Plnar website at https://plnar.ai
