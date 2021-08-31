E Source prepares for its first hybrid utility conference
Strong attendance anticipated for E Source Forum 2021 despite COVID challengesBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E Source is thrilled to announce that the E Source Forum 2021 will be held in a hybrid format, providing content online and in person, September 28 to October 1. This year’s Forum will facilitate networking and collaboration among utility professionals from across the US and Canada, while offering information and best practices from highly regarded industry experts.
The Forum will host in-person attendees at the Sheraton Denver Downtown, which offers enhanced safety protocols such as contactless hotel check-in, hand-sanitation stations, frequent public-space cleanings, and available space to keep a six-foot distance. Online attendees will be able to follow the same agenda and access the same content as in-person attendees, but from the comfort of their home or office.
“I’m looking forward to being able to interact in person,” says Michael Carter, president of Research and Advisory at E Source. “I’m excited to hear firsthand about the issues our attendees are facing and how their utilities are tackling those challenges.”
This year, the agenda features market research results, data-driven content, customer panels, and insights from utility leaders. Attendees can choose from more than 40 sessions across the three-day event. E Source has identified five critical industry themes that form the framework for the agenda:
• Overcoming electrification roadblocks with emerging opportunities
• Managing CX as a business imperative
• Rising to the energy-equity challenge
• Optimizing customer programs for an evolving grid
• Enabling tomorrow’s data-driven utility
Paul Lau, CEO and general manager of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), will be the opening keynote speaker. Lau’s session, “Disruptive times call for innovative measures: SMUD’s Clean Energy Vision 2030,” will take place on Wednesday, September 29, at 9:00 a.m. MT. Lau is leading SMUD’s Clean Energy Vision and will walk the audience through the utility’s goals, challenges, and solutions. He’ll describe the strategies that are powering this transformative journey—from Clean PowerCity to the California Mobility Center.
Stan Phelps, founder of purplegoldfish.com, will close out the Forum on October 1, at 10:30 a.m. MT with the keynote “Creating customer- and employee-centric purpose in an uncertain future.” Phelps is a TEDx speaker and Forbes contributor and will inspire the audience with a unique perspective on how utilities can embrace their purpose to drive engagement, fuel profits, and make a positive impact on society.
Learn more about this premier utility event, see the agenda, and register to attend at www.esource.com/forum2021.
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise help clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
