Delaware Libraries Announces Northstar Digital Literacy Tool

Thursday August 26, 2021

Dover, DE – Delaware Libraries are pleased to announce the launch of Northstar Digital Literacy, an online training tool for basic computer skills. Northstar Digital Literacy provides digital literacy assessments and tutorials in basic computer skills and tips for how to use technology in daily life. Delaware Libraries and Literacy Delaware are partnering to provide access and to support use of the Northstar Digital Literacy tool by Delawareans:

Delaware Libraries provide free access to the internet with fast internet speeds through computer and wifi access. Librarians provide training and assistance for patrons in using devices for reading, school, work, and more.

Literacy Delaware provides expertise and additional in-depth assistance for adults with low English and/or low literacy skills to further support their achievement, and will also proctor certifications upon request.

As Delaware re-emerges post COVID, a prepared workforce will be critical and the foundation for employment is digital literacy. The Northstar Digital Literacy tool simplifies and standardizes digital literacy training to manage the increased demand for assistance. Making available the Northstar Digital Literacy tool through libraries expands and equalizes access for all Delawareans.

“Delaware Libraries have been providing internet access and assisting Delawareans with digital literacy skills since the 1990s,” stated Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian and Director, Delaware Division of Libraries. “Joining forces with Literacy Delaware provides a powerful partnership for additional expert support for adult learners.”

“One thing COVID-19 has underscored, is the inequity in accessing technology and the lack of digital literacy skills,” said Cynthia Shermeyer, Executive Director, Literacy Delaware. “We are excited to partner with the Delaware Division of Libraries to engage in providing digital literacy skills programming using Northstar Digital Literacy.”

Northstar includes access to:

Digital Literacy Assessment to benchmark skill level

Digital literacy skills curriculum to work at your own pace

Classes to provide the training needed to fill or bridge gaps

Credentials to build a more robust workforce portfolio

Find the Northstar Digital Literacy tool at delawarelibraries.org/emedia or directly at digitalliteracyassessment.org. For more information, ask at your local public library or online at Ask a Librarian Delaware.

About: The Delaware Division of Libraries, a state agency dedicated to unleashing the potential in all Delawareans in partnership with Delaware Libraries, offers free access to the online catalog; Wi-Fi; computers/internet; eBooks, programs/workshops, community partnerships, and more.

The mission of Literacy Delaware is advancing literacy through training, tutoring, English language acquisition and advocacy for all Delawareans.