Secretary of State Announces Appointment of Executive Director of Public Service Commission

Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock has appointed Matthew Hartigan as Executive Director of the Public Service Commission. Mr. Hartigan has served in roles as the Ombudsman for the Commission and more recently as the Deputy Director since April 26th, 2021. Matt joined the staff over nine years ago.

“Matt’s experience and work for more than nine years have positioned him well to take over the reins at the Public Service Commission,” said Secretary Bullock.

“Matt has a strong working knowledge of everything we do and has been actively involved in key proceedings at the PSC for the past nine years,” said Commission Chair Dallas Winslow. “He is well respected by the staff and key stakeholders and is actively involved in several National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners subcommittees. I look forward to his continued leadership and guidance of the PSC Staff.”

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed Executive Director of the Public Service Commission. We have an outstanding staff that does a great job balancing the needs of regulated utility customers and the companies we regulate,” said Matthew Hartigan.