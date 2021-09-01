Methanol Institute Welcomes Ruschem Management as our Newest Member
MI is delighted to welcome RusChem Management as our newest member. This vertically integrated project will include natural gas supply, methanol production, pipeline transport, and port infrastructure”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome RusChem Management as the association’s newest member company. RusChem is developing a methanol and natural gas refining complex in Russia to be put into operation by 2026 in the Nenets Autonomous Region (NAO) on the Barents Sea coast.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
RusChem is developing 187 billion cubic meters of private gas deposits, constructing a two-stage methanol plant, the first stage of which will produce 1.8 million metric tonnes (600 million gallons/2.25 billion liters) of methanol, and the second stage of which will produce a further 1.8 million metric tons of methanol or an alternative product.
RusChem’s project also includes construction of the new arctic port of Indiga – strategically located for access to supply routes for Europe and the Asia-Pacific Region via the Northern Sea Route, and construction of a 275-kilometer product pipeline from the plant to the port of Indiga.
The project will maintain a focus on protecting the environment at every stage of production and transportation. The project also features the strong support of Russian federal and regional authorities, and will contribute to the NAO region’s socio-economic and infrastructure development with the creation of more than 1,000 new qualified jobs.
“We believe in further expansion of the world’s methanol market, as environmental advantages of this product expand the number of its applications contributing to an innovative and sustainable future,” said Vitaly Yuzhilin, Chairman of the Board of RusChem.
“RusChem is very pleased to join the Methanol Institute and is looking forward to further engagement with MI and its members as we develop this exciting project”, said Andrey Pavlyutin, Director Procurement, Sales and Logistics at RusChem
MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted that, “MI is delighted to welcome RusChem Management as our newest member. This vertically integrated project will include natural gas supply, methanol production, pipeline transport, and port infrastructure to supply methanol to markets from Europe to Asia.”
About MI
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels and Delhi.
