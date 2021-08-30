Recruiter's AI-Powered On-Demand Platform Is Revolutionizing The Recruiting Industry

Recruiter.com (NASDAQ:RCRT)

RCRT is at the forefront of a revolution in recruiting. We expect strong demand throughout 2021 for its recruitment solution by combining AI technology, marketing software, and over 30,000 recruiters.” — Ernest C. Schlotter

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SISM Research Issues Recruiter.com Summary

Recruiter's AI-Powered On-Demand Platform Is Revolutionizing The Recruiting Industry

Ernest C. Schlotter, a senior analyst with Zurich, Switzerland-based SISM Investors and a four-star analyst according to StarMine, a Thomson Reuters Company, has issued a one-page Summary on Recruiter.com (NASDAQ: RCRT) dated August 27, 2021. The Summary includes an overview of the current business development and how artificial intelligence quickly establishes itself as a game-changer in recruiting. Please click on the link to download the report https://sisminvestors.org/recruiter-com-group-inc/

The Summary includes important disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst information. SISM Investors advises investors to exercise a reasonable degree of due diligence before trading in the equities of any public company, including carefully reading entire analyst reports and report disclosures, and then only in conjunction with advice from a registered financial advisor or broker. SISM Investors further advises that any analyst rating, recommendation, valuation, price target, or opinion should be considered merely a portion of an investor's total investigative process. Important disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst's qualifications can be directly downloaded via the SISM Investors website https://sisminvestors.org/disclaimer/

According to analyst Schlotter's report: "During COVID-19, the traditional hiring process was never more difficult for recruiters and candidates, and it was not easy to adapt to a fully remote experience. Digital transformation has sped up significantly, and the way companies work has fundamentally changed. Continuing significant shifts are underway in the process to leverage technology to drive efficiency for both recruiters and job-seeker alike." In addition, Schlotter added: "There is no question that the way we work has fundamentally changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through software and mechanisms, (AI) and human-like intelligence has accelerated digitization operations by three to four years. Video interview software and AI-powered platforms make hiring up to 90% faster and significantly reduce hiring costs. Recruiter.com expects continued strong growth throughout the second half of 2021 and beyond."For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company increased its revenues by 136.40% to $4.4 million, compared to 2Q20 and 38.4% to $4.38 million compared to 3.2 million in 1Q21.



SISM Investors

SISM Investor (https://www.sisminvestors.org/), formerly SISM Research, is a private investment research firm based in Zurich, Switzerland, offering independent, fundamental research on public companies since 1995. SISM Investors publishes research reports on micro- to small-cap companies trading on the Over the Counter (OTC), NASDAQ, and Canadian TSX Stock Exchanges. SISM research coverage platforms are geared toward institutional and individual investors in both North America and Europe.

Disclosures

SISM Investors has researched and written the above-referenced report without any input, contact, advice, or review from the subject company. Any information has been gathered from public sources of information including, but not limited to press releases, company websites, and SEC filings. Recruites.com paid SISM Investors ("SISM") a retainer fee of two thousand US dollars for continuing coverage of Recruiters.com for four months. Recruiter.com is under contract and is paying SISM an ongoing fee of two thousand US dollars per month over those four months to ensure the continuation of SISM's independent coverage of Recruiter.com. No promise of favorable point of view or opinion was or has been made by SISM or the analyst(s) writing for SISM to Recruiter.com. Further, it is SISM's policy that non of the firms' principals nor of the firm's assigned and/or other writing analysts own or trade shares of any subject companies or subject companies' "competitors." Additional information about Recruiter.com is available via the Company's website (https://www.recruiter.com/)